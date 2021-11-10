Davante Adams’ hopes are ‘pretty high’ that the Packers can land Odell Beckham Jr. | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

In the leadup to the NFL trade deadline last month the Green Bay Packers were reportedly in the mix to acquire All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots. It was where Gilmore wanted to be, according to some. But Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, now in his eighth year with the franchise, never got his hopes up having seen the same scenario play out time after time with impact players linked to Green Bay via trade or free agency ending up somewhere else. That exactly what happened with Gilmore, as he was sent to Carolina instead.

That is what made Adams’ tone so notable Wednesday when asked about Odell Beckham Jr., the latest big name that reportedly is considering the Packers as his next stop after being cut by Cleveland earlier in the week.

“They are pretty high. Hopes are up there pretty high. Been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens,” Adams said before retreating to his old standby line. “But like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen. But if it does, that’d be great.”

From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

Unlike in some of these situations, the Packers are definitely interested. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the team offered Beckham Jr. the veteran minimum, while offers from the Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and potentially others are out there.

“I’ve been kind of joking throughout the process of him over Cleveland and stuff, just kind of letting him know, he’s got a nice home over here if he’s ready for that and if it could work,” Adams said. “But it’s a business, so there is a lot that goes into it. It’s not as easy as we want him and he wants to be here, so we’ll see what happens.”

Adams said he has a good relationship with Beckham Jr., and they talk multiple times each year. The two came into the league together in 2014, Beckham Jr. a first-round pick of the New York Giants and Adams finding a home with the Packers in the second round. Beckham Jr. was a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Giants over five years before being traded to Cleveland in 2019. He had a solid first year with the Browns but was limited to seven games last year due to injury and had just 17 catches in six games this year. There were also on-field issues between him and quarterback Baker Mayfield that played a role in him being cut.

But playing with Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be tempting for Beckham Jr. after spending his first seasons playing in the twilight of Eli Manning’s career in New York and then with a young, developing quarterback like Mayfield the last three. Some might be concerned about Beckham Jr.’s penchant for attracting drama and wonder if he could co-exist with a guy like Adams, who gets fed the ball a lot in Green Bay’s offense.

“I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and this team,” Adams said. “And I know what his mindset is based off what he just came from. He’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. I mean, he had one catch, for like six yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get more than that over here. As long as he’s good with two catches, 12 yards, we should be straight.”

Green Bay is sitting at 7-2, tied for the second-best record in the NFC, and that is despite key guys up and down the roster missing an extended period of time with injuries. If the Packers are not the favorite in the conference to make the Super Bowl, they are among the front runners to get there.

Many consider Adams to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL and the thought of having Beckham Jr. on the other side of him is too enticing for him to pass up. When meeting with reporters Wednesday Adams talked as if Beckham Jr. was already a part of the team.

“Obviously, the guys we have are more than capable and we can go win a Super Bowl with the guys that we have in that room right now,” Adams said. “But just knowing that’s Odell Beckham Jr. over there, you can’t just leave him one-on-one with whatever corner. I’m sure there will be opportunities where I’ll be left one-on-one still now and he would get that as well, but the likelihood of it definitely goes down when you have a guy like that over there. They’ve got to play a little bit more straight up, which will allow a little less attention coming my way and more one-on-one opportunities, hopefully.”