Brewers: Josh Hader earns third NL Reliever of the Year Award

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.

Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings during his first season with the White Sox.

Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ’19.

It’s the fourth straight year a Milwaukee pitcher has won the award, as Devin Williams took it home last season as a rookie.