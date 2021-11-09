Packers, Rodgers and Lazard fined for COVID violations | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers and two players have been fined for COVID-19 violations.

As reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team was fined $300,000, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650 following an NFL investigation.

The team was fined for not enforcing a protocol that Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, wear a mask during his press conferences with the media, along with not reporting to the NFL that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party with other players without wearing masks.

Rodgers and Lazard were fined for their participation in that party. One of the protocols for unvaccinated players is they cannot get together with more than three other players outside of the facility.

The investigation was triggered when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He said Tuesday that he takes responsibility for misleading the media about his vaccination status but that he stands behind his reasoning for not getting the available vaccines.