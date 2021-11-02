Packers reportedly releasing LB Jaylon Smith | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Jaylon Smith era is over after three games.

Green Bay is releasing the linebacker after he played just 27 snaps over two games and was inactive last week against Arizona.

ESPN was the first to report the move.

As a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Smith was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after overcoming a horrific leg injury suffered in his final college game at Notre Dame. He given a contract extension prior to the 2019 season but his play had fallen off the last two seasons and he was cut by the Cowboys earlier this year.

With the Packers, Smith seemed a step slow and finished with just one tackle.

You can read this story about the Packers releasing Jaylon Smith. Or just watch this play. https://t.co/IZV42hdvQM pic.twitter.com/2MiI65vnGX — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 2, 2021

The move could also in preparation for activating wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve, Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list and left tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. Releasing Smith leaves them at 50 players on the active roster with three spots open.