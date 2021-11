The Camp: Nov. 1, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has beaten ranked teams in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2017. The guys discuss the latest, a 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa in which the defense dominated, Braelon Allen topped 100 yards again and Graham Mertz did enough. They also talk about how The Grit Factory started, Collin Wilder’s comments on transfers, play some ‘Overreaction or No’ and answer your Twitter questions.