Packers: TE Robert Tonyan, RB Kylin Hill done for the season with knee injuries

Injuries continue to ravage the Green Bay Packers.

The latest is a pair of season-ending knee injuries for tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill.

According to Tonyan’s agent Jack Bechta, the former undrafted free agent suffered a torn ACL at the end of a 33-yard catch and run in Thursday’s win over Arizona.

I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) October 29, 2021

Coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t comment on the severity after the game, but was emotional in talking about the impact Tonyan has on the offense and the team.

“I’m sick for Bobby. He means so much to this team,” LaFleur said. “I am sick for him. I am sick for us. Just my heart goes out to him.”

Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. His numbers were down this season, but it appeared he was starting to round into shape. He had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington and had three catches for 49 yards against the Cardinals before going down.

Hill was injured on a kickoff in the third quarter when he and Jonathan Ward collided. Both players were carted off the field. The rookie running back was used mostly as Green Bay’s kick returner this season.