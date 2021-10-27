Packers: LB Preston Smith, CB Kevin King questionable for Arizona game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers went to Arizona on Wednesday without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, as well as defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

All three absences are COVID-19 related and will keep them from taking part in Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. Adams and Barry tested positive, while Lazard, who is unvaccinated, is out for being a close contact with Adams. Technically, if Adams were to test negative twice within 24 hours, he could fly to Phoenix himself on Thursday and be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, no one is expecting that to happen.

The potential good news from Wednesday was that Marquez Valdes-Scantling did make the trip west. The wide receiver has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. Pro Football Focus reported that Valdes-Scantling looked good in a workout Monday and wants to play, but the Packers will play it smart with him as they’ve got 10 days after Thursday’s game to prepare for Kansas City.

Two players — linebacker Preston Smith and cornerback Kevin King — are listed as questionable for Green Bay. Smith missed the first game of his career against Washington last week with an oblique injury. King has missed four games this season and left early from another with a shoulder injury that has kept him out the last two weeks. Tackle Dennis Kelly is doubtful with a back injury.

On Arizona’s side of things, former Wisconsin star JJ Watt will not play due to a shoulder injury. ESPN reported late Wednesday that Watt will undergo surgery and his season is likely done. All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of four players listed as questionable, though he is expected to play.