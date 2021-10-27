Brewers GM Matt Arnold staying in Milwaukee after being in consideration for top job with the Mets | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping the team’s front office together.

Two days after the Brewers declined the New York Mets request to talk with President of Baseball Operations David Stearns about a similar position within their organization, general manager Matt Arnold pulled his name from consideration for the job. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Arnold will get a contract extension to stay with Milwaukee.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold will be getting an extension with the Crew rather than a chance to interview with the Mets. People do love Milwaukee. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 27, 2021

Arnold was just promoted to general manager in November of 2020, while also keeping his title of Senior Vice President. He’s been with the organization since 2015, when he started as vice president and assistant general manager.