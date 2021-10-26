Wisconsin adds former Michigan State cornerback | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has dipped into the transfer portal to add to its defense.

Former Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin took to social media Tuesday to announce he is transferring to the Badgers.

Grateful and excited for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/hH3kPlkptE — Kalon Gervin (@KalonGervin) October 26, 2021

Gervin spent the last four seasons with the Spartans, playing in 23 games with nine starts. He finished his career with 44 tackles, four passes defended and one touchdown on a fumble recovery.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Gervin started two games earlier in this season for the unbeaten Spartans, but was replaced in the lineup after a tough afternoon against Miami in the middle of September. Gervin announced his decision to leave Michigan State on Sept. 26 after appearing only on special teams in a win over Nebraska.

Wisconsin is familiar with Gervin, having offered him a scholarship when he was in high school at Cass Technical in Detroit. Gervin will be allowed to play starting next fall and he’s got two years of eligibility left.