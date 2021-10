The Camp: Oct. 21, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin heads to Purdue this weekend to face the 25th-ranked Boilermakers. The guys talk about the challenges the Badgers will face on both sides of the ball, debate some over/unders for the game and give their predictions. They also talk about the Devin Chandler situation and whether his complaints have any merit.