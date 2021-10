The Swing: Oct. 20, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Swing is back for Season 5! The guys talk Chucky Hepburn/Lorne Bowman, what the front court could look like with Chris Vogt, Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson, and whether Johnny Davis is ready to make the Badgers his team. They also chat with Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss and answer your Twitter questions.