Packers: Injuries and replacements starting to resemble 2010 says Aaron Rodgers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Eleven years ago injuries nearly wrecked the season for the Green Bay Packers. Running back Ryan Grant was lost for the year in Week 1. Starting inside linebacker Nick Barnett saw his season come to an end in Week 4 against Detroit. A week later against Washington, a knee injury to tight end Jermichael Finley ended his year. In total, 14 players would end up on injured reserve. In an effort to plug holes, general manager Ted Thompson brought in a number of street free agents — nose tackle Howard Green and outside linebacker Erik Walden to name a couple — that would go on to play big roles in Green Bay’s run to the Super Bowl XLV title.

It’s been quite a while since that special run but this year is starting to have a familiar feel to it, at least according to one of the two remaining players on the roster from 2010.

“This season is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago where we’ve had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday. “Think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about, which is a good thing.”

Rodgers comments came in response to the latest veteran addition to the roster in former Houston pass rusher Whitney Mercilus. He’ll help fill a void at outside linebacker where the Packers have lost two players to season-ending injuries in Randy Ramsey and Chauncey Rivers, and aren’t sure if their top pass rusher — Za’Darius Smith — will be able to return this season after back surgery.

Cornerback has also been hit hard, with All-Pro Jaire Alexander on injured reserve and Kevin King missing three games already this season. It forced them to sign veteran Rasul Douglas off of Arizona’s practice squad and he ended up playing 85% of the defensive snaps against Chicago.

Back in 2010, when you went on injured reserve, you were done for the season. Right now, the Packers have seven players on IR and all of them are eligible to return.

Still, the signings of Mercilus and Douglas, combined with the acquisition of former Dallas inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, is a departure from the way the Packers have done business in the past. If a veteran went down, they expected a young guy to step up. While that is still the case in some spots — offensive line for instance — it’s clear GM Brian Gutekunst is trying to give coach Matt LaFleur zero excuses for not reaching the team’s potential, injuries or not.

“Oh, it makes you feel great as a coach,” LaFleur said of the help. “Because ultimately we’re as good many times as our players are able to go out there and perform. The more great players you have, the better the opportunity you have to win football games. And that’s what we’re all here for.”