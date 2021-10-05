Brewers announce starters for first two games of NLDS | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee announced its starting pitchers for the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against Atlanta and the names come as no surprise.

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound for Game 1 on Friday and Brandon Woodruff will toe the rubber for Game 2 on Saturday.

Manager Craig Counsell handing the ball to Burnes in the first game is recognition of how dominant the righty was for much of the season. He had the lowest ERA in MLB and finished with the best strikeout ratio of any pitcher in the league.

However, in his lone appearance against Atlanta (July 30) he got rocked to the tune of nine hits and five runs in just four innings of work. The runs were the most he has given up in a game this season.

Woodruff had a great season in his own right, finishing with the fourth-best ERA among qualifying pitchers and earning his second trip to the MLB All-Star Game.

But like Burnes, he was not at his best in facing a tough Braves lineup. In his lone start against them this season (July 31), the big righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits in a loss. Milwaukee has actually lost each of his last four starts.

As for Braves, they will send Charlie Morton to the bump for Game 1, while Game 2 and Game 3 will likely be covered by Max Fried and Ian Anderson, respectively.

The Brewers have not announced who will start Game 3 or Game 4 (if necessary) in Atlanta, but Freddy Peralta figures to be the choice.