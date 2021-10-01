Wisconsin to name field at Camp Randall Stadium after Barry Alvarez | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

There will be one very notable change to the turf inside Camp Randall Stadium starting in 2022.

With a large number of former players in town for Saturday’s celebration of former Wisconsin coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez, the school announced at a Friday night ceremony the field will be named Barry Alvarez Field beginning next fall.

Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 to take over a lackluster football program that was dragging down the rest of the department with its lack of success. Three years later, the Badgers won the Big Ten, the Rose Bowl and jump-started the Golden Age of Wisconsin athletics.

Alvarez would go on to win two more Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles before transitioning into being the full-time athletic director. Under his watch, Wisconsin continued to be among the best performing departments in the country, on and off the field.