The Camp: Sept. 27, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin fell apart in the fourth quarter and lost 41-13 to Notre Dame in Chicago. The guys breakdown what they saw, including the continued struggles of Graham Mertz, the overall ineptitude on offense, and another impressive effort from the defense. They also play a some ‘Overreaction or No’ and answer your Twitter questions.