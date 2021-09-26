Brewers beat New York, claim third NL Central title | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee clinched its second NL Central title in the last four years and its third overall with an 8-4 win Sunday against the New York Mets.

Willy Adames drove in three runs for the Crew, including a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead, one they would not relinquish. It was his 24th on the season, which is a career high for the short stop. Kolton Wong scored three times, while Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta picked up the win by going 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out five. Pitching for the first time in nearly a week, Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Josh Hader came on in the ninth to finish off the Mets.

The Brewers, which have won 94 games (two short of the franchise record) needed the win to clinch because the Cardinals swept Chicago and has now won 15 straight. Milwaukee will look to end that streak when the two teams open a series in St. Louis on Tuesday.