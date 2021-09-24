Brewers snap losing streak, drop magic number to clinch division to 2 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee snapped its five-game losing streak Friday night and moved one step closer to clinching the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the New York Mets.

Eric Lauer allowed a run in the first, but he stranded the bases loaded to get out of the inning and was lights out the rest of the way. The lefty ended up going 6 2/3 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and striking out nine. He dropped his ERA to 2.93 and improved to 7-5 on the season.

The Brewers answered the Mets first inning run with a solo home run from Kolton Wong to lead off the game. It was one of three homers on the night for the Crew, as Willy Adames hit a two-run shot in the third inning and Christian Yelich knocked one out of the park in the next at-bat. It was one of two hits for Yelich on the night, his first multi-hit game since Sept. 7. Avisaíl Garcia capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

It was just the third win in Milwaukee’s last 10 games, but it did lower the club’s magic number to clinch the NL Central to two. The Cardinals won their 14th straight game to keep the Brewers lead at seven games with eight to go.

Milwaukee and New York will meet again Saturday night at American Family Field.