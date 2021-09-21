Packers release tight end Jace Sternberger | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from Jace Sternberger.

As first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is releasing the tight end after just two seasons. Sternberger was suspended for the first two games of the season due to violating the NFL substance-abuse policy. The team either had to add him to the active roster or release him and they chose the latter.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Texas A&M product was supposed to give the Packers the receiving threat they had been lacking at the position, but that never materialized. He played in eight games as a rookie, including two in the postseason. He had three catches and a touchdown in the NFC title game loss to San Francisco. He played in 12 games last season, catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a score.

But Sternberger could never turn the corner and make the impact many thought he would. With Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Dominic Dafney and Josiah Deguara, there just wasn’t room for Sternberger to be added back into the mix.

“It’s always a tough decision when you have a competitive room like that,” coach Matt LaFleur said. It was just one of those deals where we appreciate everything Jace has done. It was a tough decision.”