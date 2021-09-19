Brewers beat the Cubs again, clinch 4th straight trip to the playoffs | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is bound for the postseason for a fourth straight year after taking down Chicago 6-4 on Saturday night at American Family Field.

Catcher Manny Pina homered twice, including in the eighth inning to give the Brewers the lead. His homers were half of Milwaukee’s total on the night, as Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also went deep for the Crew. Pablo Reyes had a pair of hits and scored once for Milwaukee.

Corbin Burnes wasn’t as dominant as his last start when he didn’t allow a hit over eight innings, but he was plenty good enough. The Cy Young Award candidate went six innings, giving up three runs on six hits and struck out 11.

Reliever Brad Boxberger gave up a game-tying home run to Wilson Contreras, but Devin Williams and Josh Hader did their jobs in the eighth and ninth innings to close things out. For Hader, it was his 33rd save on the season.

The win was Milwaukee’s 11th straight over the Cubs and it left the team’s magic number to clinch the NL Central at three. The Brewers will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon.