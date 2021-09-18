Packers: G Lucas Patrick, S Darnell Savage listed as questionable for Monday night | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay should be relatively healthy when it hosts Detroit on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers released the final injury report Saturday and had four players with designations. Starting left guard Lucas Patrick and starting safety Darnell Savage are listed as questionable, tight end Josiah Deguara is doubtful and safety Vernon Scott has been ruled out.

Patrick remains in the concussion protocol but he had progressed enough to return to practice on a limited basis Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur said he liked where Patrick was in his progress but would see how he responded after practice. If he can’t go, Jon Ruynan Jr. would likely get the start.

Savage practiced all week on a limited basis with a shoulder injury and it seems likely he will be available after he was knocked out of last week’s loss to New Orleans.

Deguara is making his way through the concussion protocol, while Scott did practice this week but is out for a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

As for Detroit, the Lions will be without starting wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive lineman Kevin Strong. Four other players are questionable.