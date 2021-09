The Camp: Sept. 17, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Matt Bernstein returns! The former Wisconsin fullback joins Zach to talk about what’s going on in his life, what he’s seen from the Badgers in the first two games and what he expects against Notre Dame.

Zach and Jesse talk about what makes a season good or great for Wisconsin and whether this year’s team can be the latter. They also make their weekend picks.