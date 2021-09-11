Brewers’ Burnes, Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

It was the second no-hitter in franchise history, joining Juan Nieves’ in 1987.

Milwaukee also moved to 33 games above .500 and saw its magic number to clinch the NL Central to eight games.