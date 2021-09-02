Lorenzo Cain drives in three, Brewers win third straight against San Francisco | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

San Francisco came into its series against Milwaukee with the best record in baseball. After three games against the Brewers, that’s no longer the case. The Crew saw to that with a 5-2 win Wednesday night, pushing their overall winning streak to four games, including three straight over the Giants.

Lorenzo Cain did most of the damage for Milwaukee. The centerfielder went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Brewers a 4-2 lead. Through three games in the series, Cain has two home runs, five RBI and two stolen bases.

Cain adds one more (after a brief pause to confirm it's a homer)!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/oT5ggNxYsv — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 2, 2021

Jace Peterson had a pair of hits, including an RBI single to left field in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Willy Adames also drove in a run with a double in the ninth.

Milwaukee was forced to scramble a bit with its pitching after Brett Anderson was hit in the shoulder by a liner in the second inning. Manager Craig Counsell turned to six relievers to get the job done and most of them did. The Giants lone offense came in the fifth inning against Justin Topa, who gave up two runs and allowed San Francisco to tie the game.

But the others — Hunter Strickland, Dean Norris, Brad Boxberger, Jake Cousins and Josh Hader — were nearly perfect, giving up just two hits and striking out 10 of the 18 batters they faced. That included Hader striking out the side in the ninth for his 29th save of the season.

Milwaukee maintained its 10.5-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central and moved to 30 games above .500 for the first time since 2011.

The Brewers will look to become just the second team to sweep San Francisco this year when the two teams meet Thursday afternoon.