Brewers lose 5-1, settle for taking 3 of 4 from San Francisco | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers.

Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row.

Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. After not giving up a run in his last 22 outings, Devin Williams was tagged with the loss by giving up four runs in the eighth inning.

The NL Central leaders had won four in a row. The Brewers still lead the division by 10 games and will now come home to face St. Louis in a weekend series.