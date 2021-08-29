Tellez jacks 3-run homer, Brewers beat Twins

Milwaukee salvaged a game of its series with Minnesota by getting a 6-2 win Sunday in the Twin Cities.

The Brewers jumped out to a 6-0 lead and coasted the rest of the way. Luis Urias got them on the board in the second with a solo home run. Rowdy Tellez followed in the third with a three-run homer and then Kolton Wong had a two-run double in the fourth.

Aaron Ashby got the call to start and performed well. The lefty went five innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four. It earned him his first MLB win and he has now allowed a total of two runs in his last 12 innings of work.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and moved Milwaukee to 8.5 games up on Cincinnati for first in the NL Central.

The Brewers will now head to San Francisco to face the Giants, who currently own the best record in baseball.