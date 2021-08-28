Brewers fall in Minnesota again for 3rd-straight loss | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has dropped the first two games of a series to the worst team in the AL Central following a 6-4 loss in Minnesota on Saturday.

Adrian Houser was tagged for five runs in five innings of work. It was tied for the most runs he’d allowed in a start since May 19. He struggled with his command (three walks), including hitting a batter with the bases loaded in the fourth to bring in a run. The righty ended up throwing 34 pitches in the inning as the Twins scored four runs.

The Brewers offense gave them a chance with a four-run inning of their own in the fifth to tie it. It included RBI singles from Manny Pina and Jace Peterson, along with a sac fly from Christian Yelich that brought in two runs with the help of a throwing error. But Milwaukee would have just two more hits the rest of the way to lose for a third-straight game.

With the Reds losing to Miami, the Crew’s lead in the NL Central stayed at 7.5 games on Cincinnati. They’ll try to avoid the sweep in the Twin Cities on Sunday before heading to San Francisco for a series against the team with the best record in baseball.