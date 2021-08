The Camp: Aug. 26, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

On this episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse talk about the injury updates on Danny Davis and Tyler Beach, along with the knee condition that impacted Jalen Berger’s use. They also hit on the chances Wisconsin beats Ohio State and wins the Big Ten, are joined by BadgerBlitz’s Jon McNamara to talk recruiting and they end the show by debating some season over/unders.