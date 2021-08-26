Brewers fall 5-1 to Cincinnati, settle for taking 2 of 3 in the series | In In Uncategorized | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot. Gray struck out six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia’s two-out single in the fourth.

It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Gray, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

Brewers’ starter Brett Anderson left in the fifth inning due to right hip tightness, but said afterwards he doesn’t think it’s anything serious. He was tagged with three runs over his four innings of work.

Milwaukee finished its six-game homestand 4-2 and will now head to Minnesota for a weekend series with the Twins. After that, the Brewers head to San Francisco to face a Giants team with the best record in baseball.