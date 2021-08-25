Brewers beat Cincinnati again, push lead in NL Central to 9.5 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Brewers have the biggest division lead in baseball after a 4-1 win Wednesday night over Cincinnati.

As they have done much of the year, the Crew got a great game from their pitching staff to beat the Reds for a second straight night. Brandon Woodruff went six innings, allowing for hits and striking out 10. It was his first double-digit strike out game since May 30 and he improved to 8-7 on the year.

A trio of relievers — Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Jake Cousins — closed the door on Cincinnati in the final three innings. Williams needed some help to record his scoreless inning, as Avisail Garcia robbed Max Schrock of a home run with a leaping catch at the outfield wall. Cousins did allow a solo home run, just the second earned run he’s given up this season.

YOU JUST GOT ROBBED Avi takes one away!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ul4Wef3caY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2021

Garcia was also instrumental on offense. He doubled in the first run off of Luis Castillo in the fourth inning and then scored the second on Jace Peterson’s ground rule double in the seventh. The Brewers took advantage of some poor defense and a little bit of luck in the eighth inning to pad their lead with two more runs.

The win pushed Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central to 9.5 games on Cincinnati, a 1/2 game better than the White Sox’s 9-game lead in the AL Central.

The Brewers will go for the series sweep Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.