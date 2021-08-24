Packers put Will Redmond on IR in move to get to 80-man roster limit | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Green Bay’s key special teams players will miss the season.

Among the moves the Packers made to get down to the 80-man roster limit by 3 p.m. Tuesday was placing safety Will Redmond on injured reserve with a toe injury. He is not eligible to return this season.

Redmond did play a role for the club on defense, including seeing 340 snaps (33-percent) a year ago. But he was a mainstay on Green Bay’s special teams, playing on a team-high 55-percent of the snaps. He finished last year with 28 tackles and one pass breakup overall.

The Packers other moves to get down to the roster limit included Monday’s report of them cutting linebacker Kamal Martin and tight end Daniel Crawford, while also trading cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to Houston for a seventh-round pick. Green Bay also cut defensive lineman Josh Avery.