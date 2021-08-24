Bucks sign coach Mike Budenholzer to multi-year extension | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Mike Budenholzer was thought to be on the hot seat heading into this year’s NBA Playoffs. After leading Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years, the Bucks coach got a contract extension.

The team announced a multi-year extension for Budenholzer that ESPN reports will tie the 52-year-old to Milwaukee through the 2024-2025 season.

“What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA Championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” stated Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan in a release. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension.”

Budenholzer had led the Bucks to great regular seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-2020 only to fall short in the playoffs. It led some to think it was championship or bust for the coach and his team this past season. All Budenholzer and the Bucks did in the postseason was overcome two different 0-2 deficits, won two games in the Eastern Conference Finals without an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and claimed the second championship in franchise history.

“The players make the success happen on and off the court. We have the best players and to them I am grateful. They’ve grown and we’ve grown together during the last three seasons. We’ve had success along the way, finishing with an NBA Championship this season,” Budenholzer stated. “We all can’t wait to get back to work and face the great challenge of competing again for an NBA Championship. Again, being a part of the Bucks organization is very special.”