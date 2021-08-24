Brewers put IF Eduardo Escobar on 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Milwaukee’s trade deadline additions will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days.

The Brewers placed infielder Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Escobar suffered the injury Sunday afternoon while running to first base. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Escobar will likely miss about two weeks.

In 21 games since being traded to Milwaukee from Arizona, Escobar is batting .280 with two home runs and eight RBI. In a 1/3 of those games, he’s played at first base, a position he had not played at during his long MLB career.

With Escobar out, Rowdy Tellez will see a lot more time at first base for Milwaukee.