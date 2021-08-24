Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4.

Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.

Devin Williams and Josh Hader slammed the door on any kind of comeback attempt by pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, respectively. Hader earned his 27th save on the season.

Milwaukee needed the late offense due to an uncharacteristic fourth inning from Corbin Burnes. The Cy Young candidate walked the first batter, gave up a single to the second and then walked the third batter to load the bases. Cincinnati would then get run-scoring singles from former Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas and shortstop Kyle Farmer, before catcher Tucker Barnhart drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Burnes ended up going six innings and his final stat line showed him giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out five but also walked three, which tied a season-high in that category. It was just the second time in his seven starts since the All-Star break that Burnes gave up more than one run and he saw his ERA jump from 2.13 to 2.30.

The Reds were in control until the seventh inning thanks to a strong start from Tyler Mahle. He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up just the one run on five hits and striking out eight. But his replacement, Michael Lorenzen, struggled mightily. He was tagged for all four runs in the seventh — the first runs he’s allowed in 13 appearances this season.

It wasn’t all good for Milwaukee, as it took another hit on the injury front. On the same day infielder Eduardo Escobar was put on the 10-day injured list with a straight right hamstring, shortstop Willy Adames was forced out of the game in the first inning with left quad discomfort. The team said he was removed for precautionary reasons, and manager Craig Counsell told reporters afterwards that Adames will sit out Wednesday’s game but he doesn’t think it’s serious.

The win was just the second for Milwaukee at home against Cincinnati this season, improving to 2-6. The Brewers also increased their lead on the Reds in the NL Central to 8.5 games. They are now on-pace to win 99 games and their magic number to win the division is 28.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday night.