Packers reportedly cut Kamal Martin, trade Ka’Dar Hollman | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has to have its roster down to 80 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. The club got a head start on getting to that number Monday.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that club had parted ways with second-year linebacker Kamal Martin. It was a mild surprise as last year around this time Martin was running with the first-team defense at inside linebacker. A knee injury would sideline the fifth-round pick soon after, costing him the first five games of the season. He returned to start two games and then missed another game due to being on the COVID-19 list as a close contact. The Minnesota product started the four games after that but was never heavily involved in the defensive game plan.

The Packers experimented with Martin at outside linebacker early in training camp but it was a move that did not stick. He returned to inside linebacker, where he was buried pretty deep on the depth chart.

Meanwhile, Houston reporter Aaron Wilson reported that a 2019 draft pick, sixth-rounder Ka’Dar Hollman, had been traded to the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The cornerback played in 14 games last year for the Packers, mostly on special teams.

The other reported move was the cutting of tight end Daniel Crawford. He was a late add to the roster, joining the team in the second week of training camp.