The Camp: Aug. 23, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fall camp is now closed to the media. Zach and Jesse talk about everything they saw over the eight practices, including Graham Mertz’s strong finish, injury concerns with Danny Davis and the OL, and where the battle at running back stands. They also play some Sold or Not Sold and discuss the proposed Big Ten/Pac-12/ACC Alliance.