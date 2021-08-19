Brewers optimistic that P Freddy Peralta avoided serious injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee believes it dodged a bullet Wednesday night after pitcher Freddy Peralta left the Brewers game in St. Louis early with right shoulder discomfort.

“He described it as scratchy, his shoulder just wasn’t perfect today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s not concerned. Our trainers are very optimistic as well. We’re going to be cautious no matter what. We’ll give it some time here. We’ll see what it looks like (Thursday), see how he reports (Thursday).”

Peralta didn’t return to the game for the bottom of the third inning after striking out in his first at-bat. However, he said the discomfort wasn’t a result of that at-bat, as it’s something he’s been feeling the last couple days.

“I don’t know anything about it yet but I don’t feel that bad,” Peralta said. “I don’t feel bad enough to miss my next start because I know my body, I know my arm. I know it’s something that I can work a little bit on with all the trainers and be fine.”

Before leaving the game, Perlata had given up three runs on five hits. Milwaukee was able to overcome the outing with stellar work from the bullpen and clutch at-bats to beat St. Louis 6-4 in extra innings.