Rodgers: ‘I don’t want a farewell tour’

Aaron Rodgers told NBCSports.com’s Peter King recently that he thought 2020 would be his last season in Green Bay. It’s why he savored every part of it, and his in-the-moment perspective played a part in his MVP performance and in the run by the Packers to another NFC title game.

Obviously, it didn’t turn out to be his last year with the only club he’s known since being drafted in 2005 as he eventually returned after a tumultuous offseason. There is a strong belief that 2021 will, in fact, be his actual final season in Green Bay. But it won’t be his last snaps in the NFL. Whether it’s with the Packers or another team, he plans to keep playing, so he won’t be treating it as his swan song in the league.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” Rodgers said Wednesday after a joint practice with the New York Jets. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective for sure and not look at it as if I’m getting through this. I’m just going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

The Packers will be back on the field Thursday morning for the second and final joint session with the Jets.