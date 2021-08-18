Brewers overcome late deficit to beat St. Louis in extra innings, now 9.5 games up in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee scored six unanswered runs to beat St. Louis 6-4 in extra innings to further extend its lead in the NL Central.

The club actually trailed 3-0 after just two innings as Freddy Peralta was not his usual dominant self. He gave up three runs on five hits before leaving with right shoulder discomfort after striking out in the top of the third inning. But the bullpen kept Milwaukee in it, throwing six scoreless innings.

The Brewers offense finally got on the board with a Willy Adames solo home run in the fourth. Avisail Garcia followed with his own solo shot in the fifth. The game stayed 3-2 until the top of the ninth inning. After Omar Narvaez and Craig Counsell were ejected for arguing balls and strikes, Garcia came up and drilled his second home run of the game and 23rd of the season to tie the game.

Then, in the top of the 10th, Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, Christian Yelich brought in another run with a perfectly placed bunt and then took advantage of an error on a Jace Peterson hit to score from first base.

Devin Williams came on to finish things off in the bottom of the inning to earn his third save of the season as the Brewers improved to 8-1 on their current road trip. Their 42 road wins this season are 10 more than they have at American Family Field and six more than any other team in MLB.

With Cincinnati losing to Chicago for a second-straight day, Milwaukee moved to a season-best 9.5 games up on the Reds in the division.

The Crew will go for the sweep Thursday afternoon.