Brewers beat St. Louis, have season-best 8.5-game lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee pushed its lead in the NL Central to a season-best 8.5 games with a 2-0 win in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

The Brewers got another standout effort from Corbin Burnes. The righty allowed just two hits in his six innings of work and the Cardinals didn’t have a single one until the sixth. He struck out three and walked a pair as he improved to 8-4 on the year.

It was the third straight stellar outing from Burnes. He’s given up just one earned run over the last 21 innings and struck out 23. Those efforts have dropped his ERA to 2.13 on the season, good enough to be the second-best mark in the NL.

Milwaukee’s bullpen — Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader — held up its end of the bargain pitching three scoreless innings. For Hader, he picked up his 24th save of the year.

The club needed that from the pitching staff because the offense couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities. The Brewers had 14 hits, two walks and a hit by pitch but scored just the two runs. That’s because they went only 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. But a pair of doubles — one from Kolton Wong in the second and another from Omar Narvaez in the third — scored the runs the club needed.

Thanks to Cincinnati losing to a hapless Chicago Cubs squad, Milwaukee was able to add a game to its lead in the division and improved to a season-high 26 games above .500.

It’ll be the Brewers and Cardinals again Wednesday night in St. Louis.