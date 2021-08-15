Packers: QB Jordan Love could miss a couple days of practice with shoulder injury | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jordan Love is going to be OK but his availability for practice this week and the second preseason game against the New York Jets is in doubt.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback left Saturday night’s loss to Houston after he “dinged” up his shoulder when he was sacked late in the first half. Love said he felt good afterwards and an MRI reportedly confirmed that the injury was just a strain. But coach Matt LaFleur believes the second-year QB could miss some time this week.

“He’s doing fine,” LaFleur said Sunday. “It’s something, though, that is significant enough where he could miss a couple days of practice. We’ll see where he is at the end of the week but we’re going to kind of take it day-to-day.”

With Love injured and starter Aaron Rodgers not playing in the preseason, the Packers would be down to third-stringer Kurt Benkert if they didn’t add another body. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst said he and LaFleur would sit down Sunday night to speak and review some options.

“We’ll obviously protect the team, make sure we have someone here,” Gutekunst said.

This is a big preseason for Love after the pandemic wiped out the in-person offseason program last year and all of the exhibition games.

“If he ends up having to miss any time it will be kind of a bummer,” Gutekunst said. “But I think through the offseason he’s taken a ton of reps with the ones and then obviously this training camp has been pretty good. (Saturday) night was great to see him get out there finally and get some reps. Wouldn’t be ideal but at the same time we’re pretty hopeful he can get back here quick.”