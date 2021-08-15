Brewers beat Pittsburgh 2-1, maintain 8-game lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A dominating effort from the pitching staff helped Milwaukee to a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon over Pittsburgh.

Eric Lauer got the start for the Brewers and went four innings. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six. Five relievers finished things off, giving up just one hit over the final five innings. That included Devin Williams and Josh Hader handling the final two innings, respectively. In total, Milwaukee pitchers struck out 13 batters.

The offense wasn’t great but it was enough. Willy Adames scored on an error in the first inning and then Christian Yelich drove Adames in with an RBI double in the third inning. It was one of two hits for Yelich in the game.

Milwaukee ended up taking 2 of 3 in the series and improved to a season-best 25 games above .500.

With Cincinnati also winning Sunday, the Brewers lead in the NL Central remained at eight games. They’ll get Monday off before opening a series in St. Louis on Tuesday.