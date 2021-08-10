Brewers hit three home runs, beat the Cubs 4-2 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has clinched the season series with the Chicago Cubs and it’s just Aug. 10.

The Brewers used three home runs and a solid outing from Freddy Peralta to accomplish that feat Tuesday afternoon with a 4-2 win in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

Willy Adames tied the game in the fourth inning with a solo homer, his 21st of the season. That was followed later in the inning by Avisail Garcia hitting his 20th of the year, a two-run shot to hand the Brewers a 3-1 lead. Lorenzo Cain capped Milwaukee’s offense with a solo shot himself in the sixth inning.

That was enough for Peralta and the pitching staff to work with. The righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight. He got the win to improve to 9-3 on the season. Brad Boxberger came on to finish the sixth and then it was Devin Williams’ turn in the seventh. He loaded the bases but struck out the final two batters to get his second save of the year.

Milwaukee improved to 10-3 against the Cubs this year, guaranteeing the Brewers a winning record against their rivals. It also moved the Crew to six games up on Cincinnati in the NL Central.

The second game of the doubleheader is slated for 7:05 p.m.