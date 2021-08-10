Brewers beat Cubs 6-3, sweep doubleheader

Milwaukee scored six runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 6-3 win in Chicago to sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. got the big inning started with an RBI double to tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Christian Yelich grounded out to the pitcher but still got an RBI as Bradley Jr. was able to make it home from third and give Milwaukee its first lead. After Willy Adames was intentionally walked, the Brewers hit four straight singles, all of which brought in runs.

Luis Urias and Eduardo Escobar each had two hits on the night, and six different players finished with an RBI.

Milwaukee’s pitching was solid, as Aaron Ashby made his second career start after being called up from Triple-A. He gave up a pair of hits in two innings of work before a lengthy rain delay forced manager Craig Counsell to go to his bullpen. It held up OK, with six different relievers taking the bump and allowing three runs the rest of the way.

One of those relievers, John Curtis, left the game in the fourth inning after registering just two outs due to right elbow discomfort.

With the win, the Brewers pushed their lead in the NL Central back to seven games on Cincinnati.

Milwaukee and Chicago will meet again Wednesday night in the third game of the series.