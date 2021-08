Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain. The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.

The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m., with the second game starting at the normal 7:05 p.m.