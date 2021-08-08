Giants beat Brewers 5-4, take 2 of 3 in the series | In In Uncategorized | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to take two of three in the series between division leaders.

Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.

It was the second straight game Belt came through in a big situation. In the Giants’ 9-6 victory Saturday, Belt won it in the 11th with his second homer. Belt has four home runs over three games since he came off the injured list Thursday.

The Brewers also lost pitcher Brett Anderson prior to the start of the sixth inning. The team said he was experiencing cramping in his calf.

Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central dropped to five games on Cincinnati, which has won five straight games.