Brewers add a seventh player to injured list due to COVID-19 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee now has seven players on the injured list due to COVID-19.

The latest to find themselves sidelined is pitcher Eric Lauer. The Brewers announced Wednesday he tested positive and will go into quarantine for 10 days.

Lauer just pitched Monday night and looked really good throwing five scoreless innings. He joins Christian Yelich, Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins, Josh Hader, Keston Hiura (Triple-A) and Jandel Gustave on the injured list because of COVID.

Yelich is eligible to come off the IL tomorrow, assuming he’s able to pass the appropriate tests.

The recently acquired Sal Ramano took Lauer’s spot on the active roster in advance of Milwaukee’s meeting with Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.