Bucks expected to bring George Hill back to Milwaukee | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

George Hill is reportedly coming back to Milwaukee.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks plan to sign the guard after he clears waivers. Hill was waived by Philadelphia earlier this week before his contract became fully guaranteed.

Hill spent two years with the Bucks, playing an integral role running the second unit off the bench. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The 34-year-old also shot a career-best 46% from beyond the arc in his second season with the club.

Prior to this past season, Hill was part of a multi-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee. Hill was sent to Oklahoma City, where he played in just 14 games. In March, Hill was part of another trade that landed him in Philadelphia. He played in 16 games for the 76ers in the regular season before playing in all 12 postseason games.

In addition to Hill, Milwaukee is expected to sign Rodney Hood after he’s released by Toronto and clears waivers.