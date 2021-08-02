F Bobby Portis re-signing with Milwaukee

Bobby Portis isn’t done in Milwaukee after all.

Two days after it was reported he was declining his player option and becoming a free agent, news broke that the popular forward was re-signing with the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million deal.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Portis took to Twitter to celebrate his staying in Milwaukee.

RUN THAT SHIT BACK! Proud to call Milwaukee my home. Wouldn’t want to be no where else! #UNDERDOG To the fans, thank you for your continued support. Now let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/Xwp8Yfwry1 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 2, 2021

The 26-year-old became a fan favorite in his first year with the Bucks as they made their run to the NBA title. He was a pivotal player off the bench much of the year and stepped into the starting lineup when Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. He scored 22 points in an important Game 5 win in that series and then had 16 when Milwaukee finished off the Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.