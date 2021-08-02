Eduardo Escobar drives in four, Brewers beat Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Milwaukee’s key trade deadline additions proved his worth Monday night in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-2 with four RBI in his home debut. That included a three-run home run in the seventh inning to blow the game open. The homer was the second for the third baseman since joining the team last Friday.

He wasn’t alone in delivering offense. Kolton Wong got the game going in the third with a sacrifice fly, while Tyrone Taylor had a nine-pitch at-bat before walking with the bases loaded. It was one of seven walks the Brewers took.

Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee, going five innings and allowing just three hits. He struck out three before giving way to Brent Suter. The lefty went two innings and gave up just hit. Another new addition, Daniel Norris, rolled through the eighth inning to keep the shutout intact.

But John Axford couldn’t finish it off in the ninth. Making his first MLB appearance since 2018 and first with the Brewers since 2013, the 38-year-old hit a batter, got one out, allowed a pair of hits and walked in a run before giving way to Brad Boxberger. He also walked in a run but managed to get the final two outs to end it.

Milwaukee is now 11-3 against the Pirates this season and improved to a season-best 21 games above .500. The Crew also moved to 7.5 games up on Cincinnati in the NL Central.

It’ll be Milwaukee and Pittsburgh again Tuesday night at American Family Field.