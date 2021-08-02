Bucks reportedly add Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye in free agency | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee wasn’t intent on just re-signing one of its own free agents in forward Bobby Portis on Monday. The Bucks also went out and added to their roster in the form of forward Semi Ojeleye.

Free agent F Semi Ojeleye has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Sean Kennedy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Ojeleye just completed his fourth season with Boston after being a second-round pick in 2017 out of SMU. The 26-year-old started 15 games for the Celtics this past year, averaging 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

But Milwaukee didn’t get Ojeleye for his offense. It’s his defense that intrigued the Bucks. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Ojeleye has the ability to guard multiple positions and routinely was given the assignment of dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo when they faced Milwaukee.

Earlier on Monday, the team reportedly re-signed Portis, while also watching forward PJ Tucker leave for Miami.